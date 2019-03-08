Man shot dead near child’s school

CEBU CITY, Philippines – He dropped off his daughter in school, bought a stick of tempura and a gulaman (jelly drink), and was walking towards his motorcycle to head home. But Jason Narido never got home.

Narido, before he could drive away, was shot dead by an assailant just a few meters away from a public school in Barangay San Isidro in Talisay City past noon on Friday, March 8.

Responders from the Talisay City Police Station (TCPS) declared Narido dead on the spot.

Narido, a resident of the same village where he was killed, sustained three gunshot wounds on his back, according to a report released by the Talisay City police.

Chief Inspector Ardiolito Cabagnot, deputy chief of TCPS, told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview that investigators were now looking into illegal drugs as a possible motive in Narido’s killing.

Cabagnot said they received reports alleging that Narido was a point person for suppliers who wanted to distribute illegal drugs in Talisay City, 14.4 kilometers south of Cebu City.

“According sa nakaila niya, nalambigit daw ni siya sa drugs unya siya kuno ang tagakan. Tighagbong or kanang tig drop sa supply sa drugas aning lugara,” said Cabagnot.

Police said there were two suspects who fled from the area on board a motorcycle.

They added that based on the accounts from passersby, the gunman disembarked from the motorcycle driven by his cohort, and even placed his arm on the victim’s shoulders before pulling the trigger./elb