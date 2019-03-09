‘Ukulele Boy’ in Lapu-Lapu touches netizen’s heart

CEBU CITY, Philippines — TJ Clemente, a netizen from Manila who just visited Cebu, posted two videos last Wednesday, March 6, of a young boy outside a restaurant in Lapu-Lapu City near the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. The boy is known to serenade the customers outside the restaurant with the his ukulele.

The netizen said in his post “Saludo ako sa’yo! Sana one day madiscover siya para makapag-aral siya at para mas makapagprovide sa family niya. God bless you kid!”

The post went viral garnering nearly 8,000 reactions, 32,000 shares and nearly 800,000 views for the first video where he played Despacito and nearly 400,000 views for the second video where he played the hit OPM song Buwan.

The netizen posted that they failed to ask for the boy’s name and contact details but wishes the boy all the luck in the world for showcasing his talent to support his family’s needs./dbs