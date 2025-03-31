Hardware store owner killed in broad daylight in Tabogon, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An owner of a hardware store died after he was ambushed while cruising on his car along the highway in broad daylight in Tabogon town, northern Cebu on Monday, March 31.

The attack that happened in Sitio Lamac, Barangay Iliana was reported by a concerned citizen to the Tabogon Police Station.

The victim was identified as Dionisio Dosdos Jr., 56, who resides in the neighboring municipality of Borbon. The 56-year-old victim was also an owner of a hardware store.

READ:

Sleeping lola, grandson, 5, hacked to death by man in Compostela, Cebu

Cebu City shooting: Man shot dead while playing basketball

Road rage shooting suspect in Antipolo arrested

Initial reports from the police in Tabogon showed that the ambush occurred past 10 a.m. on Monday.

Dosdos was driving in his black colored hatchback when he was waylaid by two men riding a motorcycle, and open fired towards the driver seat.

At least 5 gunshots

Initial findings from investigators stated that the suspects shot Dosdos twice. In the first instance, the bullets failed to hit the victim. After he was waylaid, Dosdos got out of his car only to be shot again by the suspects — this time, fatally.

Witnesses also told investigators that they heard at least five gunshots.

When Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) personnel arrived, Dosdos was lying on the pavement, with multiple gunshot wounds on different parts of his body. He was declared dead on the spot.

Police have yet to determine possible motives behind the killing as investigations are still ongoing. They are also conducting a hot pursuit operation to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Tabogon is a third class municipality located approximately 86 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP