Backpacks no longer allowed in Our Lady of Lindogon Shrine in Simala

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tourists who are planning to visit the Our Lady of Lindogon Shrine in Barangay Simala of Sibonga town in Cebu are advised not to bring backpacks.

The Sibonga Police Station confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview today, Saturday (March 9), that the Marian Monks of Eucharistic Adoration (MMEA) — the founder and caretakers of Our Lady of Lindogon Shrine — would no longer allow guests with backpacks from entering the castle-like church.

“It was the decision of the monks from Marian Hills not to allow those with backpacks to go inside the shrine. They cited security reasons,” said a police officer from Sibonga Police Station, who requested anonymity for lack of authority to speak.

“Those who will bring backpacks were told to leave them in a nearby baggage counter,” he added.

The no-backpack policy will take effect today.

This development came a month before thousands of pilgrims would be expected to flock the church located in Sitio Lindogon, Barangay Simala in Sibonga in observance of the Holy Week this April.

Sibonga is located 56 kilometers southeast of Cebu City./dbs