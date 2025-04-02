Heads will roll over inaction on tree removal request

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Heads will roll over the failure to act on a request to remove a hazardous palm tree in Sitio Lemon, Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, Mandaue City, which led to the tragic death of a six-year-old boy on Tuesday, April 1.

Mandaue City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan announced that an internal investigation would be conducted to determine why immediate action was not taken despite a prior request. The City Legal Office will spearhead the probe.

“An internal investigation will be conducted to determine why immediate action was not taken. We are committed to finding the reason behind this delay,” Calipayan stated, adding that he had already reviewed the soft copy of the letter request. He assured that those found responsible would face appropriate sanctions and penalties.

The boy, who had been eagerly anticipating his graduation from Kinder 2 on April 7, was fatally struck by the falling tree while playing outside his grandmother’s house at around 4 p.m. He suffered a severe head injury. He was under the care of his grandfather, Gebiltar Quilaton, while his parents were at work.

His mother, Angelica Quilaton, was devastated upon hearing the news and rushed to the city hospital.

“Wala mi duha sa akong bana, bisan unta naa lang mi (pagkahitabo), sa hospital na namo siya naadto, sakit kaayo. Wala ko kaestorya niya. Nangayo ko og pasaylo niya pag-abot dinhi (dead body),” she tearfully shared. (My husband and I weren’t there. I wish we had been (when it happened). We only saw him at the hospital—it was so painful. I never got to talk to him. I asked for his forgiveness when his body arrived at our house.)

The boy’s grandmother, Malalos Zapanta, revealed that the family had repeatedly requested the tree’s removal due to its tilting and signs of decay. The barangay initially trimmed the tree’s top but left the rotting trunk untouched. The barangay later forwarded the request to the city, but no further action was taken until after the fatal incident.

“Wala aksyuni nga hangtud nibahirig nalang siya (buli). Wala unta toy nahitabo kung nakuha to siya dayun,” Zapanta lamented, emphasizing that the tragedy could have been prevented. (There was no action taken until it had already tilted. This wouldn’t have happened if it had been removed immediately.)

Documents obtained by CDN Digital show that the Purok Development Office, through Karlo Kabahug, sent a formal request on November 13, 2024, to Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, urging the immediate removal of the dangerous tree. The letter was officially received at 10:42 a.m. on the same day.

“We are confident that our continued collaboration will create a resilient Mandaue through responsible governance and multi-sectoral government,” the letter stated.

Calipayan stressed that requests to remove trees posing risks to life and property should be treated as urgent matters requiring immediate attention at both the city and barangay levels. He also assured the grieving family that the city government would provide burial assistance and additional support for their needs.

The boy’s wake is being held at their home in Zone Ahos, Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue. His family, who had prepared shoes for his upcoming graduation, dressed him in what would have been his graduation outfit.

