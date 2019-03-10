SUNNIES CEBU: Four brands, one lifestyle destination

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lifestyle company, Sunnies Studios, has opened its first multi-brand concept store in Cebu, which brings together all of its four main products — sunglasses, prescription eyewear, café, and make-up — under one roof.

Georgina Wilson, marketing director of Sunnies Studios, said Cebu has been a consistent market for the company, which started in 2013 as an eyewear brand before its exponential growth as a retail powerhouse.

Wilson said the move to open Sunnies Cebu is a “special treat to Cebu-based fans and followers.”

Clients will find the four distinct brands in the Cebu store, namely Sunnies Studios, Sunnies Specs Optical, Sunnies Face and Cup Point.

The 300 square meter store, which is located on the ground floor of SM City Cebu, was officially launched on March 1, 2019. On the same day, Sunnies Face was also opened in Ayala Center Cebu.

Finance Director Eric Dee said Cebu is only the first of several multi-brand concept stores that they plan to open nationwide. After which, the logical move is to bring Sunnies Studios to the international market.

“We’re looking to continue building on the idea of the full Sunnies Studios experience–– what that looks like now, and where we can take it further,” he said.

Bringing this concept to life involved asking each other on how to create a cohesive space for all four brands to live together.

The result was Sunnies Cebu.

“Ever since we branched out into more than just eyewear, it’s always been our dream to put together a retail concept that combines the different stores’ experiences into one well-designed and complementary space,” said Bea Soriano-Dee, operations director.

With the passion and expertise of Creative Director,Martine Cajucom, who made sure that interior aesthetics and design is just as appealing as its functionality, Sunnies Cebu has easily placed itself at the front row of Cebu’s lifestyle destinations.

Stepping into Sunnies Cebu is like walking in a dream state with its colors in a palette of diffused pinks, warm browns and prairie nudes. It is the kind of dream where you find yourself staring at pretty things lined up in front of you and all you need to do is to pick your most favorite pieces.

A conspicuous neon arch is a space landmark that serves as the store’s central focal point. The arch is framed by halo ceiling lights and an elevated island paneled with tinted glass.

There is a combined selection of more than 300 frames for both sunglasses and prescription eyewear so you will never run out of options.

The café, aptly called Cup Point, embraced the soft browns and chartreuse palette, featuring a pebbled wall finish and cushioned bleachers for seating; all these elements make up for a comfortable space for studying, working, or relaxing. It serves specialty milkshakes and signature coffee.

Martine said Sunnies Studios’ goal has always been to bring quality products for all.

The vision has not changed since 2013.

“We want to continue making great design and our love for color accessible at prices that feel nice. From sunglasses and optical, to cafes and makeup, Sunnies Studios will continue to develop products that we’re proud of and complement our lifestyle,” she said./dcb