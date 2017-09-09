Neneth Reluya resumes mayorship of San Fernando town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya of San Fernando town is back.

The mayor has resumed mayorship last Wednesday, March 6, town councilor Philip Jude Medalla confirmed to CDN Digital on Monday, March 11, 2019.

The mayor has been on leave since January 23, 2019, or the day after assailants peppered bullets on their group on board a Toyota Grandia along the National Highway in Barangay Linao in Talisay City on January 22.

The attack claimed the life of her husband, Councilor Ricardo Reluya Jr., driver Allan Bayot and Local Economic and Investment Promotions Officer Ricky Monterona.

“Mayor Reluya did not file an extension of leave, hence effective last March 6, she’s fit to function as the local chief executive,” Medalla told CDN Digital in a text message,” Medalla told CDN Digital.

During the regular session of the town council this morning, first councilor Gemma Bacalla, who sat as acting mayor during Reluya’s leave, now acts as the council’s pro tempore presiding officer since Vice Mayor Fralz Sabalones has not returned to office yet.

Medalla, for his part, has returned to being a member of the council after a month of sitting as Acting Vice Mayor.

Sabalones also filed a 30-day leave of absence for January 23 to March 5, the same dates that Reluya filed for.

However, his application for leave of absence was only approved by Governor Hilario Davide III on February 7, 2019. /bmjo