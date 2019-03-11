RAFI candidates forum kicks off today

LOOK: Four senatorial candidates from Otso Diretso and the Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi shared their platforms of service during the first “Klarohay Ta! Mega Cebu Candidates Forum 2019” held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Fr. Albert Van Gansewinkel Hall, University of San Carlos Downtown Campus in Cebu City.

The event is part of the series of forum organized by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Commission on Elections, University of San Carlos, Central Visayas Network of NGOs, myTV and 888 News Forum for the May 2019 elections.