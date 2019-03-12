WATCH: Pilot’s heartwarming tribute to parents aboard plane touches netizens

MANILA, Philippines–A video of an airline pilot paying tribute to his parents during a flight has been tugging heartstrings online.

In a video posted on Facebook, Paul and Solly, who were on board a flight bound for Taipei, Taiwan, can be seen amazed when they heard the voice of their son, pilot Genesis Bernardo, doing the flight announcement.

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, from the flight deck, this is Genesis Bernardo, your captain speaking,” Genesis said.

The poignant post has moved netizens and garnered almost two million views, more than 47,000 reactions and above 22,000 shares as of this posting time.

Moreover, Genesis took the chance to welcome and thank his parents as “two very important persons in my life,” saying that it is always a dream to have them as his passengers “after so many years of flying in the airline.”

“I would like to thank you for loving me unconditionally as your son and for teaching me to do my best in everything that I do,” the pilot said.

“I also thank you for inspiring me to never stop dreaming big and making me believe that everything is possible as long as you have faith,” he added.

Genesis also credited his parents as “one of the biggest reasons why I am here commanding a flight and flying this plane.”

“It’s truly an honor and pleasure to have you on board. I am so proud of you for bringing me where I am right now and I hope I also make you proud,” he further quipped.

“Cheers to all the parents who always been an inspiration to their kids and to every one of us who’s been inspired by their parents to achieve their dreams,” he added. /jpv

