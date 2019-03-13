Why KyRu love team still works

Cebu City, Philippines — The chemistry is natural.

This was how Kapuso stars Ruru Madrid and Kylie Padilla, known by their uniname KyRu explained why their love team is still effective on-screen after three years of not working together.

Madrid and Padilla answered Cebu Daily News Digital’s question through a video uploaded on Kapuso PR Girl’s Facebook and Instagram pages on March 11 and 12, 2019, respectively, as part of their Press Play.

“Ever since naman natural ang chemistry. I mean kung paano na buo ang love team,” Padilla said.

Both first paired in GMA’s fantasy series “Encantadia” in 2016 were Padilla and Madrid played, Sang’gre Amihan and Ybrahim, respectively.

“Hindi naman talaga kami dapat magiging love team. It just happens na it comes up on-screen na ramdam ng mga tao,” Padilla added.

Madrid is first known with his on-screen partner Gabbi Garcia or collectively known as GabRu.

Garcia was also part of “Encantadia,” where she portrayed Sang’gre Alena.

After three years, Padilla and Madrid are reunited in GMA’s primetime series, “TODA One I Love” where they played as Gelay and Emong, respectively.

“Sobrang organic. Wala naman kaming issue ni Kylie siguro,” Madrid said.

Padilla also considered that there is friendship between her and Madrid, which makes them more effective on-screen.

“Yung tiwala namin sa isa’t isa, parehos kaming nag a-alayan na to the point hindi papabayan ang isa’t isa kapag nasa eksena kami at kahit hindi sa eksena ganoon din,” Madrid said.

“TODA One I Love” is a political romantic comedy under the helm of Jeffrey Hidalgo and produced by GMA News and Public Affairs.

Other stars in the series are Kimpoy Feliciano, Tina Paner, Gladys Reyes, David Licauco, Jackie Rice, and Buboy Villar. /bmjo