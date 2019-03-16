Talisay shooting leaves fruit vendor in critical condition at hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 29-year-old fruit vendor is in critical condition after he was shot by a motorcycle riding gunman near the foot of the flyover in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City at past 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

Alex Montillano of Minglanilla town in southern Cebu was rushed to the hospital for treatment after suffering gunshot wounds in the head and neck, said PO3 Glenn Besande of the Talisay Police Station in a phone interview on March 15.

Initial investigation showed that Montillano was tending to his fruit stall outside a convenience store, when a man in a motorcycle wearing a bonnet and a motorcycle helmet stopped nearby, pulled out a gun and shot Montilla twice.

The gunman fled after the attack while Montillano was rushed to the Talisay District Hospital for treatment. However, he was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Police were still investigating why Montilla was attacked./dbs