Your road to “I Do” begins at the Oakridge Bride Box bridal fair this March 22 and 23

Capitalizing on being among Cebu’s preferred events venue destinations, Oakridge Business Park will hold its first-ever bridal fair dubbed “Bride Box 2019”, this coming March 22-23, 2019 at the Oakridge Pavilion, which spans over 1,200 square meters of unobstructed pillar-free space.

Open to the public from 10 am to 7 pm, the two-day event is meant to inspire future brides “unbox their wedding potentials” from select wedding planners, decor suppliers, cakes and catering suppliers, fashion designers, hair and make-up artists, photographers and videographers, and stationery and giveaway suppliers.

Apart from simplifying the giant feat of wedding planning, the Oakridge Bride Box will also feature

a bridal fashion show on March 23, 2019 at 5:00pm from Cebu’s top fashion designers, including musical performances from various wedding bands and string performers. To provide a kick of inspiration for every bride to achieve that sought-after “wedding glow,” there will be hair and make-up demonstrations on March 22, 2019.

In addition, exciting prizes, discounts and giveaways await those who will book their weddings on those days.

For more information on the Oakridge Bride Box event, contact 0917 312 8127 or 0945 352 3285, or check the Oakridge website at www.oakridge.com.ph and the Oakridge Business Park official Facebook page today.