Expect cloudy skies and light rains in Central Visayas despite Chedeng weakening into LPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Depression Chedeng has made its landfall in Malita, Davao Oriental around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, and has weakened to a low pressure area (LPA).

According to Engineer Al Quiblat, the head of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Sciences Association in Central Visayas (Pagasa-7), despite the weakening of Chedeng, it still causes cloudy skies and light to moderate rains in Central Visayas.

Quiblat said that cloudy skies and light rains will continue until tomorrow early morning, March 20, as the LPA continues to cross Mindanao.

However, by tomorrow mid-morning, the weather is expected to clear, while scattered rainshowers can still be experienced all over the region.

The LPA has also lowered the temperature in Cebu from the average the 30 to 32 degrees Celsius to 24 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Quiblat said that the rain today, March 19, accumulated 0.4 millimeters of rain, which is barely enough to replenish the water sources in Cebu.

He said the chances of rain will decrease over the weekend and the temperature may return back to 31 to 32 degrees as well. /bmjo