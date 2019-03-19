Christofle’s Mood silverware set designed by Karl Lagerfeld now in Rustan’s

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Would you like to see an art piece that also functions as a silverware?

Drop by the 3rd floor of Rustan’s in Ayala Center Cebu to get a glimpse of this limited edition product, Christofle’s Mood flatware set and decorative case, designed by world-renowned fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. The piece that is now on display is the only one left in Southeast Asia that remains for sale.

Michela Offedu, Christofle senior corporate and wholesale manager for Southeast Asia, said this would be the last chance for those who would like to acquire this limited edition, which costs P290,000.

Lagerfeld’s design, which is inspired by Art Deco and architecture, features structured, graphic lines on the elliptical egg shape that enhances the contrast of geometry, according to company statement.

The Mood opens to unveil a 24-piece set of silver-plated flatware for six, with each piece stamped with Lagerfeld’s silhouette logo.

Aside from being a decorative object, the elegant Mood silverware can be used either for special occasions or every day life.

The polished silver edition of Mood, which is made from mirrored stainless steel, has 1,000 pieces available worldwide.

On the other hand, the sleek black edition designed by Lagerfeld is created from lacquered stainless steel and has just 500 pieces made.

Aside from the Mood, Christofle has decided to bring its collection to Cebu because the company considers Cebu as a growing market for its products, according to Offedu.

“We believe that Cebu is the next market for Christofle in the Philippines,” Offedu said.

She added that their potential market would be slightly younger with preference for modern and contemporary design.

According to Offedu, this is the first time that they brought their collection, including silver ware, flat ware and other tableware as well as home accessories, outside Metro Manila./dcb