Man nabbed for illegal drugs for the third time 

Cebu City, Philippines — A man was arrested for the third time due to illegal drugs on Monday evening, March 18, 2019.

Senior Inspector Francis Renz Talosig, chief of Precinct 11 in Barangay Mambaling, identified the suspect as Jeffrey Espinosa Alo, who is 37 years old.

Alo was arrested in a buy-bust operation headed by Talosig in Sitio Mangga, Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City.

Seized from the suspect was an estimated 15.8 grams of illegal drugs worth around P103,224.

According to Talosig, Alo was already busted for illegal drugs twice last year. One was for violation of Section 12 (Possession of Equipment, Instrument, Apparatus and Other Paraphernalia for Dangerous Drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA9165) while the other was for violation of Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs).

According to Talosig, they found out about Alo’s illegal activities from a tip coming from the “Itug-an ni CD” social media hotline of the Cebu City Police Office. /bmjo