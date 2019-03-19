Sara Duterte-Carpio to campaign for HNP candidates, local allies in Cebu visit

CEBU CITY, Philippines–It will now be the turn of presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to visit Cebu to campaign for senatorial candidates supported by her Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) and endorse the candidacy of local allies.

Duterte-Carpio will start her Cebu visit in Mandaue City on Thursday morning for the NHP senatorial caravan that will be joined by senatorial candidates Sonny Angara, Cynthia Villar, Koko Pimentel, JV Ejercito, Imee Marcos, Bong Go, Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Revilla, Pia Cayetano, Bato dela Rosa, Zajid Mangudadatu, Francis Tolentino, and Jiggy Manicad.

In the afternoon, Duterte-Carpio will host a gathering for members of the Barug-PDP-Laban (Partido Demokratiko Pilipinas-Lakas ng Bayan) candidates at the IEC Convention Center in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

“It will be a small gathering since the IEC can only fit 6,000 people. We expect it to start at 2 p.m. and will end before dinner (time) at 7 p.m.,” said Cebu City Councilor and Barug-PDP-Laban ally Raymond Garcia.

On Friday, the presidential daughter is set to visit Liloan town and Danao City in the northern part of the province.

Garcia is hopeful that Duterte-Carpio will also be raising the hands of all the Barug-PDP-Laban candidates just like what her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, did during his Cebu visit on February 24.

“Lo and behold! Sarah Duterte will endorse our mayoralty candidate Edgar Labella and vice-mayoralty candidate Mike Rama and all the councilorial candidates of Barug-PDP,” said Garcia.

He said that Duterte-Carpio’s endorsement will surely boost their candidacy in the May 13 election.

“As to whether or not she will raise our hands, that remians to be seen. Hopefully she is going to do it,” said Labella. /dcb