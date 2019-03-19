BI deports South Korean swindler nabbed in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is deporting a South Korean swindler who was apprehended in Lapu-Lapu City.

In a press release posted on their official Facebook page, BI said Kim Jae Hyoung, 60, has a standing warrant of arrest for fraud, issued by a district court in Seoul, South Korea.

BI said that Kim, now considered as a fugitive, is accused of swindling more than 265.4 million Korean won or US $234 million (roughly P12.37 billion) from a fellow Korean during his stay in the country.

“Authorities alleged that Kim induced his female victim to wire transfer the money to his account on the promise that it would earn interest. He, however, reneged on his promise and instead absconded with the money by fleeing to Manila,” BI said.

“A check of the BI’s travel database showed that Kim hid in the Philippines for more than four years,” they added.

Aside from Kim, the agency will also be deporting a 56-year-old American fugitive who was apprehended for child pornography charges in Angeles City, Pampanga.

“These are very serious offenses, and their stay here poses a risk to our people. They are undesirable aliens who should be deported immediately,” the statement said, quoting BI Commissioner Jaime Morente./dbs