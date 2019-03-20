Comelec reshuffles 50 election officers in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu is gearing up for the May 13, 2019 midterm elections as it announced the reshuffling of assignments of 50 out of the 54 election officers in Cebu’s cities and towns.

The reassignment order was stipulated in the March 15, 2019 memorandum issued by the Comelec Head Office in Manila.

Among the reassigned election officers are lawyers Anna Fleur Gujilde of Mandaue City, Marchel Sarno of Cebu City’s North District, Edwin Cadungog of Cebu City South District, Gallardo Escobar of Talisay City and Ann Janette Lamban of Lapu-lapu City.

Gujilde will be transferred to Naga City, taking the place of lawyer Charisse Faith Sojor, who will be moving to Talisay City.

Sarno will be moving to the south district, taking Cadungog’s post while the latter take on responsibility as election officer of Mandaue City. Escobar, for his part, will take on responsibility as election officers of Toledo City.

While other election officers have been transferred within the province, Lamban, for her part, will be taking responsibility as election officer of Bacolod City in Negros Occidental.

San Fernando town, which recently gained notoriety after a series of killings among its officials, will also have Mario Oville from Minglanilla as its election officer for the midterm polls. The present election officer of San Fernando, Renante Angcos, will switch place with Oville and report to Minglanilla.

Election officers who were not part of the revamp were Maria Lourdes Andrino of Daanbantayan, Mariella Remoroza of Dumanjug and Alex Villacrucis of San Remigio.

Lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde, Provincial Election Officer, is also retained at the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor (OPES).

Lawyer Jerome Brillantes, Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor, said the reshuffling, a part of their regular revamp to secure a clean and fair polls, will take effect on March 27, two days before the start of the campaign period for local candidates. /bmjo