PEZA to transform economic zones into townships starting with Cebu’s MEZ

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu –The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) will transform the four economic zones that the agency currently operates into townships in a move to create developments with their own amenities.

PEZA Director General Charito Plaza said the Mactan Economic Zone (MEZ) in Lapu-Lapu City will be the first of the four economic zones developed and operated by the agency to be evaluated and redesigned to adopt the township concept.

The other three economic zones — Baguio City Economic Zone, Pampanga Economic Zone (Angeles City, Pampanga), and Cavite Economic Zone (Rosario, Cavite) — will then follow MEZ’s example.

Plaza said the new concept is meant to establish economic zones, which will integrate the industrial, commercial, and residential components of any development.

“We hope to make MEZ and other ecozones to be a townships by itself; a place where locators and workers are going to live, learn, work and play,” said Plaza.

Plaza said they are now tapping consultants and urban planners to transform the economic zones into green and healthy spaces.