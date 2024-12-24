cdn mobile

22-year-old boatman nabbed with P8 million shabu in Tagbilaran

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | December 24,2024 - 08:57 PM

boatman

A 22-year-old boatman was the latest to fall in a series of high profile drug stings in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. | contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A 22-year-old boatman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Purok 7, Dangoy Street, Barangay Bool in Tagbilaran City, on Monday morning, December 23, 2024.

The Tagbilaran City buy-bust operation was led by Tagbilaran City Police Station of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO).

The police confiscated from the young boatman 1,200 grams of shabu worth P8.1 million.

The boatman was a resident of Purok 1, Barangay Libaong, Panglao Island in Bohol.

The operation was based on the Oplan Limpyo Tagbilaran which focuses on aggressive anti-drug operations, community involvement, and maintaining public safety and order.

Currently, the police are still investigating where the boatman sourced his supply of illegal drugs.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

TAGS: bohol, buy-bust, shabu, Tagbilaran City
