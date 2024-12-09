Mt. Kanlaon eruption: LIVE UPDATES

December 09,2024 - 04:00 PM

Here is the latest updates on the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in the island of Negros in the Visayas.

Alert level update from Phivolcs

KANLAON’S PLUME SEEN FROM TOLEDO

The 3-kilometer plume that followed after Mt. Kanlaon’s explosive eruption on Monday, Dec. 9 is seen from Toledo City, Cebu.

Video: Kanlaon eruption

Mt. Kanlaon erupts

Mt. Kanlaon, one of the country’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Monday, December 9, 2024.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the eruption began at 3:03 p.m. and resulted in a three-kilometer high plume, with pyroclastic density currents descending from the slopes.

Phivolcs has also elevated the Alert Level from Level 2 to Level 3, meaning Kanlaon is also experiencing magmatic eruption.

Mt. Kanlaon in Negros erupts Dec. 9

Phivolcs update on Kanlaon

Phivolcs: Kanlaon Volcano emits ash anew

 

TAGS: Mt. Kanlaon, Phivolcs, volcano
