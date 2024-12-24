Cebu City buy-bust: Woman with P20.4 million shabu falls

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A 38-year-old woman in possession of P20.4 million worth of suspected shabu was arrested in a Cebu City buy-bust along F. Cabahug St., Barangay Kasambagan, on Monday evening, December 23, 2024.

The sting operation was led by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The suspect was identified as Nyzanne Tablante Pepito alias “Nesan”, a resident of Sudlon, Barangay Lahug.

The operatives confiscated from the suspect 3,010 grams of alleged shabu worth P20.4 million.

The evidence was submitted to the Cebu City Forensic Unit-7 for chemical analysis.

Based on the information from the police, the suspect in the Cebu City buy-bust can dispose of three to five kilograms of shabu every week.

The suspect is operating in Talisay, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu City.

Authorities said the suspect served as a keeper and courier. She was reportedly placed under surveillance for a month.

