Two Koreans nabbed for online illegal gambling

By Paul Lauro and Morexette Marie B. Erram | March 22,2019 - 11:29 AM

Cebu City, Philippines — Enforcers from the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested two Korean nationals in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City for online illegal gambling.

Armed with a search warrant, operatives from NBI-7 caught Jang Yihyuk, 35, and Do Jongwon, 27, in the act of running an online illegal gambling portal from a rented unit inside a high-rise condominium in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City on Thursday evening, March 22, 2019.

Lawyer Tomas Enrile, NBI -7 director, said the operation was conducted after they received information from officials of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) that the suspects are into online illegal gambling.

“Yung nag provide nang leads is yung Pagcor. Pero tingin namin matagal-tagal na sila (suspects) na nagooperate nang illegal gambling,” said Enrile.

(Pagcor provided the leads. But we believe the suspects have been operating illegal gambling for a long time now.)

Based on initial findings from NBI-7, Jang and Do host online betting portals for South Korean nationals.

“Kasi bawal ito sa South Korea,” said Enrile.

(Because this is illegal in South Korea.)

The two Koreans, who are now detained in NBI-7’s detention facility, were tight-lipped when reporters tried to get their comments. /bmjo