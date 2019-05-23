Trade fair, other activities to cap Farmers and Fisherfolks Month celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Visayas ends the Farmers and Fisherfolks Month celebration by holding a trade fair and exhibit, along with other activities.

Cherry Dela Victoria, DA-7 information officer, said the trade fair dubbed as “Tabo sa DA and TienDa” will be held on May 29-31, 2019 at the regional office in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.

The event will enable farmers and fisherfolks to promote locally produced agricultural products and sell these direct to the consumers without going through middlemen.

It also serves as recognition to their contribution to the economy, according to DA-7 post on its Facebook page.

Around 20 farmer associations in Central Visayas have confirmed participation in the event. These include the Rice Processing Center (RBC) in Pilar, Bohol and the Carmen Samahangnayon Multipurpose Cooperative in Carmen, Bohol.

Also, several farmers’ groups from the upland areas in Cebu City and Dalaguete, Cebu will display their vegetable produce while the Barangay Food Terminal (BFT) in Sogod, Cebu will be selling fruits, fresh milk, and organic products.

Aside from the trade fair and exhibit, DA also scheduled other activities such as technical advice from agriculture experts and a seminar on urban agriculture and mushroom production.

Farmers who encounter problems in their farm such as pest and diseases of their crops and farm animals could seek advice from agriculture experts. On May 29, DA-7 will be holding a free seminar on Urban Agriculture ug Mushroom Production.

Those who are interested can call (032) 8888-022 for pre-registration since they could only accommodate 50 participants. The next day, the Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office and the Mandaue Veterinary Office will provide spay and neuter services, vaccination and deworming.

Meanwhile, DA-7 has two national winners for the following categories – the Communal Irrigation System (CIS) won by Bayawan United Farmers Irrigators Association Inc. from Bayawan City, Negros Oriental and the Small Water Impounding System Association in San Roque Irrigators Association in Talibon, Bohol.

The awarding will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City./dcb