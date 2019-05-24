DTI rolls out “Diskwento Caravan” in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry Cebu Province (DTI Cebu) is set to conduct a “Diskwento Caravan” as a move to enable members of marginalized communities to have access to basic goods.

The Diskwento Caravan is a project of the DTI where basic necessities and prime commodities are sold at discounted prices.

Ines Cajegas, chief of DTI Cebu’s consumer protection division, said that the agency conducts the caravan in far-flung areas usually before the opening of classes to enable access to consumers goods, especially school supplies.

Products featured in the caravan are school supplies, canned goods, bath soaps, shampoos, coffee, milk, noodles, rice, and biscuits.

Eggs, bread, processed foods, household appliances, medicines, and cleansing agents are also sold during the caravan.

Companies such as National Bookstore, Unitop, Liwayway Foods, Unilab, Virginia Food Inc., Worldwide Home Depot, Wellmade, Emcor, Julies Bakeshop, Uni Writing Instruments and Dunkin Donuts are among the participating retailers for this year’s Diskwento Caravan.

On Sunday, May 26, DTI Cebu will hold the “Diskwento Caravan” at the Poblacion Gymnasium in Barangay Poblacion, Samboan town.

“We are encouraging consumers in Samboan and its neighboring towns to take advantage of the Diskwento Caravan,” Cajegas said.

Cajegas said that they choose to visit Samboan for this year’s Diskwento Caravan because the town has no existing malls and supermakets.

“In fact, some residents are even buying their groceries in Dumaguete City, because the area is more accessible for them compared to other malls or supermakets in their neighboring towns,” she said. / celr