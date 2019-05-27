Duterte: I will resign if Paolo runs to become House Speaker

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday that he will resign if his son, Davao City congressman-elect Paolo “Pulong” Duterte will vie to become Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Itong si Paolo, sinabi ko sa kanya, if you run for speakership, let me know. Kasi kung tatakbo ka, magre-resign ako,” Duterte said during the oath taking of several government officials at Malacañang Palace.

Duterte said he remains neutral on the issue of House speakership but admitted that some aspiring candidates approached him even before the May 13 midterm elections. (Editor: Katherine G. Adraneda)