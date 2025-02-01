Construction foreman killed by colleague in Compostela over jealousy

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | February 01,2025 - 11:22 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A foreman for a construction company was hacked to death by one of his workers out of jealousy in Compostela town, northern Cebu, in the early hours of Saturday, February 1.

After his arrest, the suspect claimed that the victim was in a romantic relationship with his wife, which drove him mad with jealousy.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Rodel Bejoc Solamo, a resident of Brgy. Cantumog in Carmen town, Cebu.

Solamo, who worked as a foreman for a construction company, was in Compostela for a project.

His lifeless body was found lying on a grassy path in Purok 7, Brgy. Dap-Dap, Compostela, with hack wounds on his neck in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a police report, the fatal incident took place at around 2:00 a.m. It was reported to local authorities at approximately 3:20 a.m. by a barangay tanod.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim’s lifeless body lying on the path near a bridge, with hack wounds on his neck.

Initial investigations revealed that Solamo had been drinking with some construction workers at a nearby store on the night of the incident.

After drinking, he left the area to take a female companion, identified as “Jesil,” home. He then made his way back alone.

Upon reaching a particularly dark area near a bridge, Solamo was attacked by an assailant wielding a bolo.

The suspect allegedly hacked Solamo’s neck first, then struck different parts of his body after he collapsed to the ground. Solamo died on the spot due to severe hack wounds on his neck.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect using a pair of slippers left behind at the crime scene.

One of the victim’s colleagues identified Julito Morales Camanse as the owner of the slippers.

Camanse, 43, was one of the construction workers involved in the project Solamo was working on.

Local authorities immediately tracked Camanse down and arrested him in his hometown of Danao City at around 6:00 a.m. on the same day.

According to police, the suspect confessed to the crime and revealed that he was driven by jealousy. Camanse reportedly claimed that the victim was having an affair with his wife.

In a fit of anger, he waited for the drunken Solamo in a dark area and attacked him with a bolo.

As of this writing, Camanse is being held at the Compostela Police Station’s custodial facility, pending the filing of murder charges against him.

Compostela is a third-class municipality located approximately 31 kilometers north of Cebu City. /clorenciana

READ:

‘High on drugs,’ pa kills wife and 2 children in Naga City, Cebu

Cebu City hacking: Suspect claims he was possessed by evil spirit

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP