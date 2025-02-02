Davao City restaurant gas explosion injures 6

DAVAO CITY – A gas explosion inside a Korean restaurant injured six of its crew on Friday night here.

According to a police report, the explosion started inside the kitchen of the restaurant inside Damosa Gateway within the Damosa Complex in Barangay Alfonso Angliongto.

Smoke fumes came out of an 11-kilogram LPG tank which accidentally ignited when the fumes reached a nearby electric fryer, causing it to explode.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said the gas leak explosion occurred around 10:21 p.m.

Police Station 18 in Bajada responded to a 911 call about the incident.

The six restaurant crew members were identified as Arniefel Bundan, 35, cook; Florick Salvo, 21, washer; Merson Fabian, 28, assistant cook; Ganny Bastasa, 26, cook; Kayleigh Isidro, 22, cashier; and Elyn Anaclito, 29, food attendant.

Gas leak explosion

The police said about 30 square meters of the said establishment was damaged from the gas leak explosion with an estimated damage amounting to P360,000. It was declared fire out by responding personnel of the Lanang Fire Station around 10:46 p.m and was later cleared from any type of explosive by the responding explosives and ordnance personnel.

“Damosa Land confirms that a fire incident occurred on the evening of January 31, 2025, at one of our establishments in Damosa Gateway within the Damosa Complex, Brgy. Alfonso Angliongto, Davao City. The fire, suspected to have originated from a possible gas leak, was swiftly contained and extinguished through the prompt response of our Damosa Complex first responders and company fire truck,” Damosa Land said in a statement.

“Six individuals sustained minor injuries and were immediately provided with first aid before being transported to the hospital by Davao City’s Central 911 emergency services,” the statement added.

“As we work closely with authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, a portion of Damosa Gateway will be temporarily closed to facilitate necessary restoration efforts. In line with our commitment to safety, we are also implementing additional precautionary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future,” the company said.

