Labella eyes Malasakit Center at Cebu City Medical Center

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES – Cebu City Mayor Elect Edgardo Labella is hoping the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) will finally be up and running, as he plans for the Malasakit Program to be put implemented there.

Labella said this in a press conference, saying that he planned to add another Malasakit Center in Cebu, this time in the CCMC.

He said that he planned to contact President Rodrigo Duterte through the Presidential Assistant Michael Dino to allocate the P50M of Malasakit funds to the CCMC.

He said that the Malasakit Center in Cebu at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) was already congested with patients.

He also said that according to a previous research, 60 percent of the patients inside the VSMMC came from Cebu City.

Implementing the Malasakit Program and a Malasakit Center in the CCMC would surely help the patients from Cebu City.

“Aside from the fact that it will only cater the patients from Cebu City, makadeclog pud siya didto sa Vicente Sotto”, said Labella.

(Aside from it catering to Cebu City patients, it will also help ease the congestion of patients at the Malasakit Center at Vicente Sotto [Memorial Medical Center].)

Labella said that patients would not have to pay costs required for their hospitalization if one would avail of the Malasakit Program./dbs