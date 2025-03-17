Duterte supporters spamming ICC judge’s socmed?

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters appeared to be spamming the social media posts of the International Criminal Court (ICC) judge overseeing his case, which may backfire, ICC Assistant to Counsel Kristina Conti said on Sunday.

Duterte’s supporters appeared to have spammed the LinkedIn posts of ICC Pre-Trial Chamber-I Presiding Judge Iulia Motoc, with some appealing for his release.

Conti noted that a provision in the Rome Statute may be invoked against such actions.

“May panlimang kaso na nililitis sa ICC, ang offenses against the administration of justice (Article 70, Rome Statute),” Conti’s Facebook post reads.

[There is a fifth case being tried in the ICC, the offenses against the administration of justice (Article 70, Rome Statute)]

“Mag-ingat na ang mga umaatake sa korte, sa prosecutor, at/o sa judges dahil baka madagdagan ang kaso ni Duterte,” she added.

(Those attacking the courts, prosecutors, and/or judges should be careful, as this might add to Duterte’s cases.)

Duterte arrest

Duterte is facing a case for crimes against humanity allegedly committed during his presidency. He was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino Terminal 3 last March 11 when he returned from Hong Kong. He was transferred to the Villamor Air Base before he was flown to The Hague, where he is now being detained.

Duterte had his pretrial at the ICC on March 14. His confirmation of charges will be held on September 23, before which he could appeal for an interim release.

Conti also warned against Duterte supporters who harass the families of victims and survivors of extrajudicial killings (EJKs), saying this could compel the court not to grant his interim release.

“Pinalakas niyo ang rason para hindi payagan ang interim release ni Rodrigo Duterte dahil banta sya at ang mga supporter nya sa kaligtasan ng mga biktima at abogado na tumitindig laban sa kanya. Katakot-takot na bullying at pagbabanta ang natatanggap ngayon ng mga nanay na naglakas loob humarap sa publiko,” she said.

(You have strengthened the reason not to allow Rodrigo Duterte’s interim release because he and his supporters pose a threat to the safety of the victims and the lawyers standing against him. The mothers who bravely stepped forward in public are now facing intense bullying and threats.)

The Duterte administration’s war on drug claimed at least 6,000 lives, according to official government data.

However, human rights watchdogs and the ICC prosecutor estimated the death toll to be between 12,000 and 30,000 from 2016 to 2019. They said several of the cases were EJKs.

