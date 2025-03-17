Ombuds tells DILG to collect fine for Ramon Oñate’s admin case

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) has directed Interior and Local Government Sec. Juanito Victor Remulla Jr. to immediately implement the collection of penalty, in the form of a fine that is equivalent to his six months salary, from dismissed Palompon, Leyte Mayor Ramon Oñate.

The order stemmed from complaints filed by former Leyte 4th district Provincial Board Member Mesias Arevalo against Oñate and Christopher Montebon for abuse of authority, dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, misconduct, oppression, and violations of R.A. No. 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees), R.A. No. 7160 (Local Government Code), R.A. No. 9485 (An Act to Improve the Delivery of Government Service), and R.A. No. 11032 (Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Service Delivery Act).

“WHEREFORE, with the Office’s finding of substantial evidence of Violation of Section 21 (b) of R.A. No. 9485/R.A. No. 11032, as amended, against respondent RAMON CHU OÑATE, the penalty of FINE equivalent to his SIX (6) Months Salary is imposed on him,” read part of the Order of Implementation dated February 25, 2025 and signed by Assistant Ombudsman Pilarita Lapitan.

However, the administrative case against his co-respondent, Municipal Planning and Development Officer Christopher Montebon, was ordered dismissed for lack of substantial evidence.

Fine

Oñate is yet to comment on the order as of this posting.

In the order, the OMB said that the filing of a motion for reconsideration or a petition for review “does not operate to stay the immediate implementation of the Ombudsman decisions, orders or resolutions.”

With this, the OMB has directed DILG Sec. Remulla to already implement the collection of fine from Oñate.

“Action taken on the Order of Implementation shall be reported through the attached compliance report and certifications and submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman within five (5) days from receipt hereof of the action taken hereon,” the order said.

“Let it be known that refusal or failure of any officer without just cause to comply with an order of the Office of the Ombudsman to remove, suspend, demote, fine or censure shall be ground for disciplinary action against said officer,” it added.

