EJK victims’ kin cite surge in online harassment after Duterte arrest

MANILA, Philippines – An ecumenical human rights group has reported a surge in online harassment against families of extrajudicial killing (EJK) victims during the previous administration’s drug war following the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement issued Monday, Rise Up for Life and for Rights said online threats and misinformation have increased in recent days, particularly targeting witnesses and victims’ families.

“There has been a sharp spike in hate speech, threats and harassment, especially targeted at women who have been speaking out on the killing of their loved ones. The internet is also again suddenly flooded with misleading and downright false information deliberately designed to drumbeat support or magnify support for Duterte,” the statement read.

Duterte, accused of committing crimes against humanity in connection with his anti-illegal drugs campaign, was arrested at the airport upon his return from Hong Kong on March 11 through an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The warrant was received by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Manila and implemented by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The former Philippine leader arrived in The Hague, Netherlands on March 12 and was turned over to the ICC Detention Center in Scheveningen.

Rise Up, which assisted families of drug war victims in filing complaints with the ICC, said Duterte’s supporters have continued to defend him online, with some resorting to “character assassination” of ICC judges and victims’ relatives.

Rise Up said the surge in threats underscores the continued influence of Duterte and his supporters, adding that he remains a danger to those seeking justice.

“The volume of these incidents are incontrovertible evidence that Rodrigo Duterte, himself and the hate and violent culture he enables, is still a threat to victims who dare to speak up or testify,” it said.

No to interim release

The group urged the ICC to deny any request for Duterte’s interim release, arguing that his history of inciting violence could further endanger victims and witnesses.

“Such unreasonable strong-arm tactics must be rooted out, and the ICC, we respectfully submit, must not give him any opportunity to fan the flames by allowing release,” it said.

Rise Up also called on the Philippine government to support the ICC’s investigation and rejoin the court.

“It is time to stop the killings in the Philippines by holding perpetrators accountable,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine government has acknowledged the spread of misinformation linked to Duterte’s arrest.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said Monday the agency is working to combat the rise of fake news, attributing its increase to the ICC proceedings against Duterte.

“This is very obvious that more fake news are lingering maybe because of the present situation regarding the arrest of former president Duterte,” Castro said.

The PCO is coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police to track down those spreading misinformation. (PNA)

