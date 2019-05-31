Point-to-point policy for V-hires to be implemented on June 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) -7 has deferred the implementation of the new point-to-point policy for UV-Express (utility vehicle) or commonly known as V-hires (vehicles-for-hire).

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. told CDN-Digital in a phone interview on May 31 that instead of tomorrow (June 1), the implementation of the new policy had been moved to June 16.

“I received a call from our central office last night that its implementation is deferred to June 16,” Montealto said.

He said that the implementation was deferred, after Congress has called the attention of the agency and asked for its postponement in order to give ample time to operators and commuters to prepare for the new policy.

Under the point-to-point policy, V-hires are only allowed to load and unload passengers at designated terminals.

“Especially for commuters, so that they can plan on what to ride after they get off the V-hire,” he added.

V-hire drivers who will be caught violating the new policy will face the penalty of P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 and suspension of their franchise for the second offense and P15,000 and cancellation or revocation of franchise for the 3rd offense.

“Aside from that, the worst scenario that they will face is that they can also be considered as colorum vehicle, depending on the evaluation by the apprehending officer,” Montealto said. /dbs