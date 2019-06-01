BJMP chief reports drop in ‘contraband’ confiscated from jail facilities in Cebu, CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Chief Superintendent Allan Iral, officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), reported a decline in the number of contraband that were confiscated from jail facilities in Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas in the last three months.

But Iral, who was in Cebu today, June 1, 2019, to lead the celebration of the 8th anniversary of BJMP’s Community Relations, said that this was not enough. He plans to further reduce, if not totally put a stop, to the entry of contraband in every jail facility in the region, with the strengthened implementation of their “Oplan Linis Piitan” program.

“Medyo nakakalungkot na may mga insidente pa rin na may nakukuha tayong droga sa loob ng ating mga piitan. Sabi ko nga, higpitan lang natin ang pagbabantay sa mga gates natin,” he said.

(I feel sad that we continue to confiscate drugs inside our jails. I have given an instruction for all wardens to strengthen security at their gates.)

Iral, who was appointed the post on March 28, 2019, said that it has been their agency’s dream to cleanse all jail facilities in the country. The BJMP officer-in-charge used to be assigned in Davao prior to his assignment at the national headquarters.

During his Cebu visit, Iral led the destruction of contraband that were confiscated from the Operation Second Chance facility in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Among those destroyed included 143 cellphones, 63 mobile accessories, 2 sim cards, 20 lighters, 20 tattoo paraphernalia, 7 DVD players, 7 improvised lamps, 15 rims of cigarettes, and 42 improvised tools.

He said that these illegal items were confiscated during the month of May 2019.

Still, he said that their effort was not enough.

He asked all BJMP guards to continue to intensify jail security to deter the entry of contrabands in all jail facilities in Central Visayas.

Iral admitted that he is dismayed that illegal drugs continue to find its way into jail in the region and the rest of the country as shown in the outcome of various greyhound operations that they have initiated in the past.

To address the matter, BJMP has invested on the procurement of more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for all jails in the country. He expressed confidence that technological advancement will serve as a deterrence to illegal activities that are now happing in penal facilities in the country.

Furthermore, the national government has also allocated around P2.9 billion for the construction of additional jail facilities to decongest the existing city and provincial jails. He said that it is always easier to secure jails that maintain its minimum capacity of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL). /dcb