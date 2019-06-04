CBM 2019 to incorporate paperless system in Entrepreneur’s Summit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Living to its mission of supporting Innovation in Action, the Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2019 plans to reduce its paper trail in an effort to embrace digital innovation and transformation among its activities.

Kaz Onozawa, Cebu Innovation Expo co-chair, explained that during their Entrepreneurs’ summit and Cebu innovation Expo, a paperless system will be incorporated during its registration process of the applicant.

After registering, you’d only show the PDF e-ticket at the door for scanning.

Registration will be done online while they also cater to walk-in participants.

The Entrepreneurs’ Summit and Cebu Innovation Expo are some of the highlights of the Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2019, the annual flagship project of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Entrepreneurship Committee Chairperson and CCCI president Virgilio Espeleta said this event would cut across all size, stages and levels of business where entrepreneurs, investors and supporters convene.

The summit will feature a cluster of dynamic and influential speakers who will share firsthand their entrepreneurial journeys.

During the opening salvo of the month-long celebration, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) announced that the CBM 2018 will focus on three thrusts — ICT-BPM, entrepreneurship, and tourism.

In line with this, a series of activities have been lined up this month to promote the three sectors.

A tourism and innovation forum and entrepreneurship summit have been scheduled this June.

The CBM is the annual month-long celebration sponsored by the CCCI, the largest business organization in Cebu.

“CBM is a venue to provide a venue for local investors and entrepreneurs to get updates on trend and bind ties with their state of the art products and technologies,” said Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Virgilio Espelete.

About 20 events are set within this month.

Lilu Aliño, CBM 2019 chairperson said that they are targeting about 5,000 participants and 50,000 walk-in visitors among the various activities planned.

Aniceto “Jun” Bisnar Jr., president of Cebu Holdings Inc., congratulates the CCI and CBM team for all the effort they brought towards improving the local business scene in Cebu.

“We have been pushing development and improve infrastructure and business in Cebu that will create more opportunities; with CBM we hope that this will propel businesses in Cebu,” said Bisnar./dbs