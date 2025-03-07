cdn mobile

Firemen put out Estancia-Ibabao, Mandaue blaze in 1 hour

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | March 07,2025 - 08:59 PM

Firemen puts out Estancia-Ibabao, Mandaue blaze in 1 hour. This was the fire that hit Sitio Papaya at past 7 p.m. today, March 7. The fire was already put out at past 8 a.m. The photo shows the time when the fire was at its fiercest. | Lloyd Judilla

This was the fire that hit Sitio Papaya at past 7 p.m. today, March 7. It was already put out at past 8 a.m. The photo shows the time when the blaze was at its fiercest. | Lloyd Judilla

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Fire Office (MCFO) has declared fire out at 8:23 p.m. the blaze that hit Barangay Estancia in Mandaue City today, March 7.

Firemen of the MCFO responded to a reported fire at past 7 p.m. When they arrived at the fire scene, they then raised it to the first alarm at 7:20 p.m.

This meant that more firetrucks would be needed to battle the blaze.

At 7:30 p.m., the fire alarm was raised to the second alarm as more firefighters and more firetrucks were needed to battle the blaze.

At 8:03 p.m., the MCFO declared that the blaze was now under control, meaning the firefighters had already contained it from spreading out.

Then at 8:23 p.m. or over an hour since it was reported, the MCFO declared fire out or the it was already put out.

TAGS: Estancia-Ibabao, fire
