Villar, Marcos in Alayon party oathtaking ceremony in Carcar

CARCAR CITY, Cebu — Reelected Senator Cynthia Villar and Senator-elect Imee Marcos are here today, June 6, to administer and witness the oathtaking ceremony of the victorious members of the Alayon party at the Carcar City Hall.

Villar, who led the senatorial race with 25, 283,727 votes in the final tally, sworn in incumbent Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas as newly-elected Cebu First District Representative at the Carcar City Hall.

On stage, Gullas was joined by his grandson and incumbent First District Congressman Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas. The younger Gullas was elected as Talisay City Mayor in the May 13 elections.

Villar and Marcos, however, left a few minutes before noon as they are expected to be in Davao to join the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Cebu Third District Representative and Cebu Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia is also present in the ceremony.

While Gullas was sworn in, Marcos and Garcia were seen seated beside each other.

Alayon is the local party in Cebu’s first district that was founded by Gullas.

Alayon is an ally of the Nacionalista Party headed by former senator Manny Villar.

Incumbent Carcar City Mayor Nicepuro Apura administered the oath of office of Talisay City Mayor-elect Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas.

The younger Gullas sworn in the elected mayors of two cities and three towns.

These were:

Carcar: Mercy Apura

Naga: Valdemar Choing

Minglanilla: Elanito Peña

San Fernado: Lakambini Reluya

Sibonga: Lionel Bacaltos

Reluya was seen holding a photo of her slain husband, Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya.

Elected board members, vice mayors and councilors from the Alayon party also took their oaths of office which was administered by the younger Gullas. / celr