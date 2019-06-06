Cesafi MVP Rey Suerte says he’ll play for Batangas in MPBL

Cebu City, Philippines—Reigning Cesafi MVP Rey Anthony Suerte is in for a busy basketball year as he divulged that he would be playing for the 2018 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League champions Batangas Athletics once his UAAP stint is done.

The University of the Visayas (UV) product recently played for the Chelu Revellers in the PBA D-League, where he led the team in scoring but fell short of the semifinals.

The 6-foot-2 high flyer is now preparing for one-and-done season with the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors, where he is expected to become the King Warrior with the departure of UAAP Mythical Five forward Alvin Pasaol.

The Monkayo-native said that Bong Tan, the bankroller of both the Red Warriors and the Athletics, convinced him to suit up for Batangas as soon as the UAAP wraps up.

Suerte said that he was also mulling over joining the Basilan Steel but decided on joining the Athletics instead, where he feels he can help out a little more.

“Basilan has a very loaded team. Nearly every player there is a scorer, and that’s a big reason why I chose to go play for Batangas,” said the two-time Cesafi MVP.

At Batangas, Suerte will be joining a squad led by the likes of Jeff Viernes, Cebuano Jason Melano and another former Green Lancer in Ralf Olivares. /bmjo