Who is Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Christiana Ganados?

Cebu City, Philippines—Gazini Christiana Ganados is the next Filipina beauty tasked to raise the Philippine flag in Miss Universe 2019.

The 23-year-old beauty queen has given pride to Cebu after she represented Talisay City in the most prestigious pageant in the Philippines, the Binibining Pilipinas 2019, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

She went on to win the Miss Universe Philippines 2019 crown.

Read more: Victory for Cebu: Gazini Ganados wins Miss Universe Philippines 2019

Before making it big in Binibining Pilipinas 2019, let us know more about this 5-foot-8 stunner.

Ganados was born on Dec 26,1995 in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Her family moved to Talisay City when she was around five years old for a business opportunity.

She is also the only child in the family.

The Cebuana beauty queen is also a Tourism Associate graduate of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R).

She started her modeling career at the age of 15 when she was discovered by Sven Chua, the man behind the Origin Model & Artist Management.

This is the same agency which also produced Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell.

After joining Chua’s team, Ganados won Miss Milo Little Olympics 2011, was second runner-up in the Reyna ng Aliwan 2015, and was Miss Cesafi 2016

Her first pageant was Miss World Philippines in 2014, which was won by Valerie Weigmann. She also joined Miss Bohol 2017 but only finished first runner-up.

Technically, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 is Ganados’ first crown.

Aside from the help and support she got from Origin Models and Management, Ganados was also trained by the Kagandahang Flores (KF) Cebu headed by Jonas Borces.

This is the same camp which produced Cebuana beauty queens like Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinjug, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2015 Rogelie Catacutan, and Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up Kris Tiffany Janson. /bmjo