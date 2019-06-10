Davide thanks Capitol employees; tells them to also support the Garcia administration

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Left with barely three weeks before he will officially vacate the executive building of the Cebu Provincial Capitol, Governor Hilario Davide III addressed capitol employees to express his gratitude for the help that they have given him during his six years in office.

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank all of you for the support, respect and kindness you have given me in the last six years,” Davide said in a brief message which delivered after the flag raising ceremony held this morning, June 10.

In a press release posted on the Cebu Provincial Government’s Facebook page, Davide also encouraged Capitol employees to extend the same support that they have given his administration to Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia.

Garcia will formally occupy the office of the governor on July 1 since June 30, the supposed scheduled of her assumption to office, falls on a Sunday.

Davide will then move to the capitol’s legislative building to replace outgoing Vice Governor Agnes Magpale after he won his bid for Vice Governor in the May 13, 2019 midterm polls.