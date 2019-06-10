UC debuts in Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday

Games today:

USC Gym

5:30 p.m. – Cebu Elite-USC vs UCLM (HS)

7 p.m. – JoeMang Surprus-UC vs Cebu Landmasters-USC (College)

Cebu City, Philippines—The JoeMang Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters make their much-awaited debut on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, when they tangle with the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the USC Gym.

The Webmasters of many-time champion head coach Yayoy Alcoseba have retained most of the core of the squad, led by the guard attack of Darrell Shane Menina, Paul Galinator and John Calvin Jabello.

However, the Webmasters have switched up their man in the middle, replacing former foreign student-athlete Frederick Elombe with Tosh Sesay.

The Warriors, on the other hand, already have one win tucked in their belt after they beat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 70-61, last Saturday.

In that game, Froilan Mangubat tallied 23 points spiked by six makes from beyond the three-point arc.

Meanwhile, the University of Cebu -Lapu Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Campus will gun for its first win when it battles the Cebu Elite-USC in the high school division at 5:30 p.m. /bmjo