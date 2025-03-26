Badjaos, displaced by fire, to be relocated in massive housing project

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is pushing for the relocation of the Badjao community displaced by the March 2 fire in Sitio Naba, Barangay Mambaling, as part of a long-term housing initiative that integrates cultural preservation with sustainable development.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed that discussions were ongoing to establish a centralized housing site, with potential funding from the city’s disaster funds, the National Housing Authority (NHA), and a donation from the Malaysian government.

READ:

Over 100 houses burned down in 2-hour fire in Mambaling, Cebu City

Cebu City records 4 fires in 1 day

BFP: Mandaluyong fire kills 1, injures 4

The proposed housing project will resemble stilt house communities in Zamboanga City and Basilan.

“Nagpahimo na ko ug cost estimates ana sa atong DEPW. What we can do is, since disaster-related man ni and it is also allowed by law, we can charge it to the disaster funds,” Garcia said on March 24.

(I have already asked our DEPW to make cost estimates for that. What we can do is, since this is disaster-related, it is also allowed by law, we can charge it to the disaster funds.)

State of calamity declared

Following the fire that destroyed over 100 houses, affecting 195 families or 875 individuals, the city declared a state of calamity.

This allowed the immediate release of the Quick Response Fund (QRF) for aid distribution, including food, cash assistance, and temporary shelter.

It also provided a legal basis for using disaster funds for permanent relocation.

Permanent relocation plan

On Monday, Garcia unveiled the city’s resettlement plan, prepared by the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO). They identified a five-hectare portion of Lot 3393 in Barangay Inayawan as the relocation site.

The project will integrate mangrove protection efforts and sustainable infrastructure.

“This area is still within the sea, aligning with the Badjao’s cultural preference for living near water. City planning, engineering, and environmental considerations are being incorporated into the proposal,” said Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of Task Force Pabahay, in a previous interview.

Hexagonal Grid System

The houses will follow a Hexagonal Grid System around a Mangrove Park for environmental sustainability. Each unit will have a vacuum sewer system connected to a Wastewater Sewerage and Treatment System to ensure sanitation.

“So, in other words, butangan pud nato sila og banyo didto, para limpyo,” he said.

(So, in other words, we will let them have comfort rooms so that it would be clean.)

Garcia said the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) has started profiling beneficiaries. He emphasized that only Badjao families would qualify.

“Kinahanglan nga Badjao jud,” he said.

(This needed to be Badjao only.)

Malaysia’s support

Beyond housing, Malaysia has pledged support for Cebu City’s infrastructure and heritage conservation efforts.

Garcia said discussions with Malaysian representatives include potential collaborations in dam construction, urban development, and heritage restoration projects.

“They are very much willing to help Cebu City. We are looking into conducting feasibility studies for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in various infrastructure projects,” Garcia said.

However, he clarified that the Badjao housing project would not be a PPP but a direct donation from Malaysia.

Garcia further said he had requested a detailed engineering design, including Programs of Work and Estimates (POWE).

The final decision on whether the relocated Badjaos will need to pay a lease is still under discussion, with guidelines being finalized.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP