Golden State survives Toronto’s late-game surge to stay alive in NBA Finals

By AP |June 11,2019 - 11:43 AM

Stephen Curry of Golden State is defended by Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. | AP photo

Toronto—Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Klay Thompson added 26 and they led a season-saving surge that gave the Golden State Warriors a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night (Tuesday morning, Philippine time) in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Splash Brothers combined for three straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes after Toronto had taken a six-point lead with under 3½ minutes remaining in front of a raucous, red-shirted crowd.

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant barely a quarter after getting him back but got the win, cutting Toronto’s lead to 3-2 and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday (Friday, Philippine time).

