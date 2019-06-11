Carreon, Dino support plan to extend validity of business permits in Cebu City to 2 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas director of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA-7) has expressed his support on the proposal of Cebu City Mayor-elect Edgardo Labella to extend the validity of business permits issued in the city to a maximum of two years.

Director Efren Carreon said in a statement that this will make it easier for businesses to start or continue their operations here. At the same time, this will also improve the city government’s efficiency.

“I am personally happy if the plan for a two-year business registration will push through because it will really support the business sector in terms of the ease of doing business and this is a very direct translation of the law that will make ease of doing business part of the systems of government,” Carreon said.

Carreon said extending the validity of the business permits will also make the business situation in Cebu City and the rest of the region more dynamic and progressive.

He encouraged other chief executives in Central Visayas to follow the Labella’s business policy.

Secretary Michael Dino, the Presidential Assistant to the Visayas, for his part said that Labella’s plan was pro-business. This is expected to lay the groundworks for a business-friendly environment in Cebu City and encourage investors to register their businesses with City Hall.

But tax dues will still have to be paid annually.

Dino said that Labella’s plan was also in line with the vision of President Rodrigo Duterte to streamline government processes and to make doing business in the country so much easier.

If Cebu City’s business permit validity is extended to two year, Dino said this will surely bring more investors to the Queen City of the South. /dcb