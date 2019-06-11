President Duterte to visit cousin’s wake in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—President Rodrigo Duterte will be in Cebu to visit the wake of Danao City mayoral candidate Eleonor “Ely”Duterte anytime on Tuesday, June 11.

Board Member-elect Andrei “Red” Duterte, Ely’s son, said an advance party and police personnel were already in deployed in their residence as of 2:30 p.m. today, June 11, in preparation for the President’s visit.

Ely was the second cousin of the President and the mayoral candidate of the President’s party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino- Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), during the May 13, 2019 elections.

“It is very significant that the President is coming in the last few days of my mom’s wake especially that he was really supportive in her candidacy, when she ran for mayor,” Red told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Ely passed away due to multiple organ failure on the evening of June 4 after months of going in and out of the hospital.

According to Red, his 70-year-old mother suffered from withdrawal syndrome since December 2018 when she decided to stop smoking.

Her wake is being held at their family’s residence in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City. She will be laid to rest on Friday, June 14. / celr