Access to porn, violent videos to be banned soon in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Any online site where the public can access pornographic and violent materials will soon be banned in Cebu City.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is eyeing to form a multi-agency task force against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC), in response to the City Council’s call regarding sexual exploitation online.

Garcia said that when he heard about it, he instructed the city administrator to convene with the council. But, he said that he will first check if it is allowed to create a task force in this time of election period.

“Tan-awon sa nako if I’m allowed under the law kay election ban baya ni. This will fall under the ban on appointments. If it will not fall, immediately, we will appoint, and then we will request them to convene so they can tackle issues like this,” Garcia said.

(I have to see if I’m allowed under the law because the election ban is in effect. This will fall under the ban on appointments. If it will not fall, immediately, we will appoint, and then we will request them to convene so they can tackle issues like this.)

Moreover, in the meantime, he plans to talk with the Philippine National Police, and, especially, the National Bureau of Investigation as the agency that goes after the criminal elements of exploitation.

“[NBI-7] Director [Rennan] Oliva mentioned that to me, and he wants to meet me also regarding the matter. So, I will meet Atty. Oliva, as well as the PNP regarding this matter and maybe, I can give you some updates [by then],” Garcia said.

Furthermore, since the city government has also recently opened its public WiFi at the vicinity of Plaza Independencia, Garcia said that he was open to banning the porn sites.

“In fact, I already thought that it is already automatic if it is a public WiFi used and maintained by the Cebu City Government [that] it will ban already any porn sites. Maybe I could already give a directive tingali (maybe),” Garcia said.

He said that he would give a directive to the city administrator to inform that all public WiFi used in Cebu City Hall, including the public WiFi outside should have a ban on porn sites, among others, including sites that promote violent videos.

Aside from that, Garcia admitted it would be difficult to regulate the Piso WiFi where people could access to WiFi through vending machines, hence, it might need an executive order.

“Kinahanglan gyud na og executive order from me later or from the Council. But what I have the immediate control of is the City Hall ra gyud. So, all WiFi, controlled and operated by Cebu City Government [kay] ban, block violent and pornographic sites,” Garcia added.

(That would need an executive order from me later or from the Council. But what I have the immediate control of is only the city hall. So, all WiFi controlled and operated by Cebu City government (because it can) ban, block violent and pornographic sites.)

The discussion on banning the porn sites in Cebu City was rooted from the privilege speech last Feb. 12 of Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover where he mentioned an eight-year-old girl being raped by three minors in Toledo City.

“Dako kaayo akong kabalaka ug kakugang nga tungod sa kagabi nga impluwensya sa internet bunga aning fourth industrial revolution. Dali ug yano na lang kaayo og access or masud sa mga minor de edad ang mga porn sites sa internet,” Alcover said.

(We are really worried and surprised that last night’s incident was influenced by the internet in this fourth industrial revolution. It is so easy and fast to access or enter for a minor the porn sites in the internet.)

