DBL 6-feet under: NJEB pulls off upset against ARQ

Cebu City, Philippines—NJEB Construction and Supply came up with the biggest upset of the tournament so far as they edged the ARQ Builders, 58-55, in the 6-feet and under division of the Duterte Basketball League last weekend at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Romar Gonzaga led the way for NJEB as he fired in 23 points against ARQ, which features a roster filled with some of Cebu’s best recreational basketball players.

In other games, Pagcor routed Airworks, 61-33, while Suarez Filtration upended Primary Builders, 48-40. The Huskies also got a 63-51 win over the Top Phytoons, thanks to the 19 points scored by Warren Makasiar.

RDT Construction also bested Tito’s Kitchen, 69-60, with Kenneth Pepito leading the way with 16 points. Gems Arbilon also added 12. /bmjo