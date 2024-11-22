cdn mobile

Argao, Cebu accident: American driving truck rams tricycle, 1 dead

By: Paul Lauro November 22,2024 - 01:23 PM

Argao, Cebu accident: American driving truck rams tricycle, 1 dead. This is the pickup truck driven by the American after it hit the motorcycle and crashing into the front wall of this house along the road. | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 66-year-old American national continues to be detained today, November 22, at the Argao Police Station after he accidentally killed a 48-year-old-tricycle driver in a road crash along the national road in Barangay Tulic, Argao town in southern Cebu.

According to Police Major Janus Giangan, Argao Police Station chief, in an initial report, the American national, Steven Taylor, would be facing a possible Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide and Damage to Property case.

However, this would depend on the relatives of the dead victim, Dillo Abner Quiñones, the tricycle driver, who died in the collision.

Giangan said they were waiting for the relatives of Quinones to visit the police station and decide on what action to take — on whether to file a complaint or settle with the American.

The accident happened when the foreigner who was driving a pickup truck rammed the tricycle from behind at past 5 a.m. on November 21.

Argao, Cebu accident: American driving truck rams tricycle, 1 dead. This is the tricycle driven by Abner Quiñones after the accident involving a pickup truck in Argao town on November 21. | Paul Lauro

According to initial investigation, the American on his pickup truck came from the north and heading south and he was following the tricycle when he reached Barangay Tulic.

But then, the pickup truck driven by the American suddenly rammed the tricycle from behind.

The impact caused the tricycle driver to be thrown off his vehicle landing hard on the pavement, causing him severe injuries.

The pickup truck, on the other hand, after hitting the tricycle swerved and crashed into the front portion of a house along the road.

The tricycle driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment but he did not reach the hospital alive.

The American national, who lives in Dalaguete town in southern Cebu, was not injured, in the accident,

He was, however, detained at the Argao Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

