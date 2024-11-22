Pagasa told by senator: Use layman’s terms in your forecast

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) should no longer use scientific terms in their forecast so that the public can easily understand them, Senator Francis Tolentino said.

Tolentino were among the delegates who participated in the “Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo” Southern Heritage trail on Friday, November 22, 2024.

In an interview, Tolentino said that by using layman’s term in their forecast, the public can easily understand and prepare for the upcoming typhoon.

Several weeks ago, the country was hit by numerous typhoons leaving casualties and damage to properties.

“Halimbawa dito sa Cebu, dapat ang weather pronouncements nila Cebuano. Tapos maliwanag” Tolentino said.

(For example, here in Cebu, the weather pronouncements should be in Cebuano.)

“Maraming dapat i-improve, dapat laymanize na yung terms at di na masyadong scientific para maintindihan ng ordinaryong Pilipino,” he added.

(Many things needed to be improved. They should make it in layman’s terms and not in really scientific ones so that an ordinary Filipino can understand them.)

He added that the Pagasa was already equipped with modern equipment and technologies.

Pagasa budget

He also asked Pagasa if what happened to the budget for the construction of modern lighthouses that could help Filipino fisherfolks.

He said that they allocated the budget for the construction of 11 lighthouses in the different parts of the country.

“December na eh, January pa namin binigay yun. Di ko alam kung bakit sila nagtatagal,” he said.

(It is already December, it would be in January that they would be given. I don’t know how they lasted that long.)

Tolentino said that they would be sending an explanation letter to Pagasa about this, especially that the budget deliberation in the Senate was still ongoing.

