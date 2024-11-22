Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Southern Heritage Trail 2024: LIVE UPDATES
The Suroy Suroy Sugbo Southern Heritage Trail 2024 officially kicked off on Friday morning, November 22, 2024, as participants arrived at the first stop in the vibrant town of Minglanilla in southern Cebu.
The participants were greeted by hundreds of students as the buses arrived at the municipality’s newly-renovated oval.
For three days, the participants will be visiting a total of 22 municipalities in southern Cebu.
Bookmark this page to get the latest on the Southern Heritage Trail.
Kick off, Minglanilla
